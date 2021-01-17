Sunshine with highs in the upper-40s Sunday in Charlotte metro

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — You might find some slick spots across the mountains this morning where it snowed yesterday, otherwise we’ve got a quiet start to our Sunday!

Mostly cloudy skies will hang around the mountains today with a few snow flurries possible. Otherwise, expect chilly sunshine in the Piedmont with highs in the upper 40’s. It stays mostly clear and quiet in Charlotte tonight with lows near freezing.

Snow showers pick up in the mountains tonight into Monday. Cold air will rise quickly as winds run up the mountains. This will crank bursts of snow through Monday afternoon. An additional 1-2”+ snow is possible in the highest elevations. Watch for slick spots and enjoy the fresh powder on the slopes.

Otherwise, you’ll find sunshine on Monday in Charlotte with highs near 50 degrees.

A gradual warming trend starts Tuesday. Expect sunshine through the middle of the week with highs nearing 60 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next rain chance arrives Thursday into Friday. Right now there are still a lot of question marks regarding timing and placement of that storm, so stay tuned for updates!

Today: Mtn. flurries. Otherwise, mostly sunny. High: 49.

Tonight: Mtn. snow. Otherwise, mostly clear. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Mtn. snow. Otherwise, mostly sunny. High: 50.