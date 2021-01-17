Sunshine with climbing temps expected this week after a cold weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another clear and cold night is in store for our area with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Mountain snow showers will continue to be possible tonight through Monday. Snow totals may be around 1-2” with the higher spots about 3500 feet.

We have a nice quiet stretch through midweek for most with plenty of sunshine each day. High temps will also be gradually climbing through the 50s this week with some locations nearing 60 degrees by Thursday.

There is a storm system that could pass by to our south toward the end of the week bring us a slight chance for showers late Thursday into Friday.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 31

Monday: Mostly sunny, Mtn snow showers. Hi: 52

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 54 Lo: 32