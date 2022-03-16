(PINPOINT WEATHER) – A low-pressure system will continue to head east and move off the Carolina coast tonight, taking the widespread rain with it. But before that happens, scattered showers and possibly a few storms will linger through early Thursday morning.

Temps continue to hover in the 50s, with 40s in the mountains. Sunshine returns for St. Patrick’s Day! After some patchy fog and lingering clouds in the morning, the rest of the day is dry and brighter. Warmer, too, with highs in the low 70s.

The next round of rain and possible storms comes Friday afternoon through early Saturday with a cold front. But the weekend is mostly dry. After showers clear out Saturday morning, it’s back to sunshine for the rest of the weekend.







Tonight: Scattered showers, t’storm possible. Low 52.

St. Patrick’s Day: Shower early, patchy fog. Afternoon sun. High 71.