Sunshine takes hold Tuesday before moisture moves back in; strong storms, heavy rain possible by New Year’s Day

A beautiful day is on tap for Tuesday!!

High pressure takes over bringing mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the middle 50’s.

We stay quiet overnight with lows in the middle 30’s.

Clouds quickly increase Wednesday as moisture increases in the Piedmont. We’ll stay dry most of the afternoon with spotty showers possible late. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper-40’s, lower-50’s.

Rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday as our New Year’s Storm approaches.

Expect rain around on Thursday, New Year’s Eve. It’ll be warm ahead of the front despite clouds and showers. Temperatures climb into the low to middle 60’s!

Showers expected at midnight as we ring in 2021, temperatures stay warm overnight in the 50’s.

The front is slow, we’ll keep showers on Friday, New Year’s Day. However, as the front makes its approach on Friday, it will tap into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, surging temperatures into the upper-60’s and bringing some fuel for strong to severe storms.

Any storms that grow tall enough could be capable of a brief tornado and damaging winds. Locally heavy rain could squeeze out quick, 1-2” downpours possible.

The front finally exits Friday night, giving way to mild sunshine on Saturday.

A quick storm could bring us some showers early Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 56.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 35.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers late. High: 49.

