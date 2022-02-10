Sunshine, temps reach near 70 Friday before unsettled weather moves in this weekend

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – How about that warm-up?! We got up to 67 degrees at Charlotte on Thursday, and we get a couple more days to enjoy it!

Friday is much the same– sunshine, some gusty wind, highs near 70. Saturday is when changes start to happen. We’ll still be on the warm side, but clouds will increase as a cold front moves in.

A few light isolated showers can’t be ruled out in the evening. The best chance of showers will be overnight into Sunday morning.

As colder air moves in, the rain will likely change to snow in the mountains. Some light accumulation is possible. A few flakes will be possible near the Charlotte area, too, but no accumulation is expected.







It all moves out by Sunday evening, setting the stage for a sunny but colder Valentine’s Day on Monday!

A quick check of drought conditions– the recent rounds of rain and snow have erased any signs of moderate drought in our area. Things continue to improve!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 37.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 69.