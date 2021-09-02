Sunshine, cooler weather moves into Charlotte; lows into the 50s by Friday morning

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday brings dry and pleasant conditions with sunshine dominating and highs peaking in the mid-80s for much of the region.

Winds will be light out of the North between 5 and 10 miles per hour making for perfect weather to facilitate that outdoor lunch or afternoon walk.

Get ready for a cool evening as lows dip into the Mid-50s under a starlit sky. You might want a long sleeve shirt or light jacket when getting your Friday started.

Friday afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s once again.

Look to see warm and sunny conditions stick around into the holiday weekend with highs rebounding into the 90s by Labor Day.

Thursday Night: Clear & Cool. Low 56.

Friday: Mostly Sunny & Warm! High 85.