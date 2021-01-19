Sunshine continues with chilly, brisk temps

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Chilly temps and a brisk wind will be featured overnight with lows in the middle 30s under mainly clear skies.

Mountain snow showers can’t be ruled out again overnight into Wednesday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected. The rest of our area will see plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with highs topping out in the middle 50s.

A weak front will push into the area on Thursday with another storm system sliding by to the south on Friday. Most of the shower activity will stay south of the area and we just don’t expect to see much precipitation over the next few days.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lo: 37

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, Mtn snow showers. Hi: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny. Late day shower. Hi: 57 Lo: 32