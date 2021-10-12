Sunshine and warmer temps stick around through the work week, cooler by the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Welcome back sunshine! At least, for most of the area today. While some clouds still hung around the Sandhills, the Charlotte area saw the return of more Carolina blue sky today. In turn, it got warmer! Highs topped out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The rest of the week is even hotter! The theme will be mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday, which may tie the record on Friday. Either way, hot stuff for this time of year!

A potent cold front will move in Saturday, bringing the return of cooler fall air, but not much rain. Some showers will be scattered around, and we’re not expecting any severe storms. Sunday will again be the drier half of the weekend for outside plans, but grab the jacket! Highs will only be in the low to mid 70s going into next week, with lows falling into the 40s by Monday morning!

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low 59.

Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low 59. Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 84.