Sunny, warm weather sticks around for Thursday; clouds move in tomorrow ahead of soggy weekend

The wonderful sunny and warm weather sticks around for one more day Thursday.

Starting tomorrow the impacts from Delta will start to show up across the FOX 46 viewing area. Friday will be cloudy but mostly dry. If we do get any rainfall it would be later in the day.

By Saturday, light showers will overspread the area as the remnants of Delta will move through the Mississippi River Valley.

Heavier rain will start to show up late into Saturday evening and through Sunday. A rainfall total of 1-3″ is possible through this weekend with the heaviest rain expected in the mountains.

A few stronger storms are possible on Sunday as well. By Monday, the rain from Delta will start to clear out.

Today: Sunny and warm. Hi: 85 Lo: 59

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. 20% showers. Hi: 75 Lo: 62

