Sunny skies to continue on Sunday after cold night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A frigid night is in store for our area with lows dipping into the middle 20s under clear skies.

We will see another full day of sunshine on Sunday as high pressure remains in control. High temperatures will also hold in the lower 50s on Sunday afternoon.

Our next storm system is expected to push some showers into the area late Sunday night and Monday. There may be a bit of freezing rain or sleet at the onset of the precipitation in the Mountains and Foothills, but it will be brief and have a minor impact.

Most of the area will just see rain from this system before we begin to dry out again Monday evening. Look for around a half of an inch or less of rain on Monday. Highs will top out in the middle 50s on Monday.

Beautiful weather will take over on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure settles back into the region giving us lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will also be warming up with highs hitting the upper 50s on Tuesday and the middle 60s on Wednesday.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 26

Sunday: Sunshine galore. Hi: 52

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Hi: 54 Lo: 34