Sunny skies Monday and seasonable, chillier by mid-week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clear skies make for some chilly mornings this time of year. Today is no different. Temperatures will start in the 40s before sunrise with light winds out of the north and west.

Monday will be sunny and pleasant to start the workweek, continuing the wonderful weather we had to finish off the weekend on Sunday. High will peak near 70 degrees today before colder temperatures take over later in the week.

Tonight will be chilly yet again as lows fall into the mid to upper 40s overnight. Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday with sunshine and a warm afternoon in the upper 60s.





Wednesday will be the transition day with increasing clouds and highs only reaching the upper 50s. Rain will likely arrive late in the day ahead of an approaching cold front.

This will make for a cold and wet Thursday with a wintry mix possible for some of our higher elevations near Boone, Banner Elk, and Sugar Mountain.

Friday morning will be COLD, starting in the mid to upper 30s with rain tapering off. We’ll hold on to the cold winter-like conditions as we head into the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High of 70.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low 47.