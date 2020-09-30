Sunny, fall weather returns; bigger cooldown expected by weekend

Beautiful fall weather is in place Wednesday with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures will warm up a bit tomorrow as a cold front approaches. The front tomorrow will be a dry front so no clouds or showers are expected, but even cooler weather will move in behind it.

Highs on Friday will only make the upper 60s and skies will be clear blue.

The beautiful fall weather continues right through the weekend. Enjoy!

Today: Sunny and nice. Hi: 72 Lo: 53

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 77 Lo: 51

