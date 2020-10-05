Sunny, fall weather holds for Monday; gradual warmup expected through Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More beautiful autumn weather will continue as we start up a new week in October. Sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s are on the way for today.

Sunny and even warmer weather is on the way Tuesday through Thursday so get out and enjoy it before rain moves in this weekend.

Tropical Storm Gamma and Tropical Depression 26 have formed and are churning in the tropics. Tropical Depression 26 will likely turn into a tropical storm today and eventually make landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River this weekend.

Meanwhile, Gamma will meander in the Gulf before turning northbound towards Louisiana by this weekend. Both systems could bring heavy rain into the Carolinas as we head into this weekend.

Stay tuned to FOX 46 for updates!

Today: Sunny and warm. Hi: 75 Lo: 50

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Hi: 78 Lo: 55

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE