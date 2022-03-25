(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Wind and cooler temperatures are the weather headlines for the weekend. But it will be nice and sunny!

That is, outside of the mountains it will be sunny and dry. In the high country, the northwest flow will help develop some light snow at times! It won’t add up to much; up to an inch or so. But it’s a sign of the cooler temps ahead. Lows will fall into the 20s in the mountains by Sunday morning, and near freezing around parts of the Charlotte metro.

When it comes to the wind— another blustery Saturday is in store with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible. Gusts to 50+ are possible in the mountains, where a Wind Advisory is in effect. Sunday is still breezy, but not as gusty as Saturday.

Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy. Low 42.

Mainly clear, breezy. Low 42. Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy. High 62.

Mostly sunny and windy. High 62. Sunday: Sunny, breezy. 34/60.