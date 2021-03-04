Sunny, dry and cooler weekend ahead

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What a beautiful day! Sunny and 70 at Charlotte, but with a gusty NW wind. The wind will settle tonight as a cold front passes.

As high pressure settles in for Friday, it’s back to sunshine we go — but cooler. Highs will only top out close to 60 on Friday, and we’ll stay in the mid to upper 50s through the weekend.

A disturbance will pass to our south Friday night & Saturday morning but only bring more clouds. Most of the rain will stay away, and it’s back to sunshine Saturday afternoon. Sunday is sunny!

As the dry stretch continues, highs warm back into the 60s and 70s next week.

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Low 35.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 59.