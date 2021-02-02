Sunny, cold conditions for Wednesday with high winds

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As an upper-level disturbance continues to push east through Wednesday, the sky will continue to clear overnight, giving us more sunshine for Wednesday! But it will still be cold–especially in the morning.

Windy conditions will continue, with a Wind Advisory and Wind Chill Advisory in effect for the mountains through Wednesday morning. “Feels like” temps will get as cold as five below!

Wind chills around the Charlotte area will be in the upper teens and 20s in the morning. The wind will settle down a bit by Wednesday night.

Thursday is still dry, but with increasing clouds as a cold front approaches. This system will bring more rain, with only a little mountain snow possible on Friday.

Saturday will be dry as the front moves east, but moisture will return on Sunday with more areas of rain and mainly mountain snow showers.







Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 25.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times. High 50