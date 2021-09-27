Sunny and warmer for most of the work week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — After a gorgeous fall weekend, the sunny stretch continues most of this week! It all about the temperatures, as that’s the only thing that will really be changing!

As high pressure pushes east and offshore, more of a southerly flow develops, drawing in more heat and a little more humidity. Tuesday through Thursday, some highs won’t be far from 90.





Regarding any rain chances, don’t count on any good chance any time soon. Even as a front moves in from the north mid-week, showers remain north of us. There may be a slightly better chance going into the weekend.

Mostly clear. Low 58. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 87.