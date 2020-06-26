Sunny and warm with low humidity Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Friday will be a GREAT day with sunny skies, warm temperatures, and much lower humidity.

The humidity will return a bit Saturday and, as a result, afternoon and evening showers and storms will fire back up.

Humidity will continue to return for the latter half of the weekend and more unsettled weather will develop through next week.

A back door cold front will approach from the north and settled across the area by the middle of next week which will knock temperatures down through Wednesday.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Today: Sunny. Hi: 89 Lo: 66

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny. 20% showers. Hi: 92 Lo: 69

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% showers. Hi: 90 Lo: 71