Sunny and warm Friday ahead of a weekend cool down

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It was a record-tying day Thursday! The high temperature topped out at 87 degrees, tying the record from 1940. It will feel much the same Friday, with mid to upper 80s back in the forecast. The forecast high of 88 would also tie the record, this time from 1985!







But those cooler fall changes are coming. A cold front will move in Saturday afternoon, bringing most neighborhoods only an increase in clouds. The mountains will have a better chance of rain Saturday morning with this system. Only a few light showers or sprinkles will develop around the Charlotte area and east toward Rockingham. So if you have outside plans, I’d still go ahead with them!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

The cool change happens by Sunday morning! Morning lows will be in the 40s around Charlotte, with 30s in the mountains. Highs only top out near 70 in the afternoon. If you love the sound of that, all next week will feel great, Highs in the 70s, chilly mornings with lots of sunshine. Enjoy!