(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Lingering clouds will continue to clear out overnight, making for a sunny start to Friday. As a cold front passes through in the afternoon, we’ll see more clouds but remain mostly dry. The exception will be in the mountains with a little spotty rain possible… and eventually, some snow!

Snow may fall in the higher elevations at times through the day Saturday, but it won’t add up to much. Up to an inch is possible. Just a sign of the cooler air coming in this weekend! Even though highs will still be in the low 60s in most neighborhoods Saturday and Sunday, the mornings will be cold. Lows fall to around freezing Sunday morning.

The wind is another part of the story. Expect breezy conditions Friday, with blustery conditions Saturday! The wind could gust to 40-50 mph Saturday afternoon. Secure any loose outside objects again!

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Low 43.

Friday: Sun & clouds, breezy. High 68.