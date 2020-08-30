Sunday will be dry, Monday could be wet

Drier weather will be around today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Some shower activity will approach the area Sunday night as the next storm pushes in from the west.

Better chances for showers and storms will be around on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain and gusty wind is possible with any storm that pops up on Monday. Highs will hold in the middle 80s on Monday under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Hi: 90

Tonight: Increasing clouds, 30% showers/storms. Lo: 72

Monday: Mostly cloudy; 50% showers/storms. Hi: 86

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android