Sunday shaping up to be a beautiful day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Finally, we got rain! 1.11” in the bucket in Charlotte yesterday puts the month at 1.52” but still nearly an inch below average. I hope, at least, your car got a good rinse from the pollen!

Our storm is exiting off the coast this morning. The last of the showers are on their way out, and clouds will go with them today. Skies will clear turning mostly sunny, temperatures warmer in the lower 70’s. Much nicer day than yesterday!

It stays clear tonight with lows in the upper 40’s.

Tomorrow will be beautiful, sunshine and upper 70’s as high pressure starts to set up to our south.

That anchored high will bring southerly winds, sunshine, and a big warming trend into the area through the work week. Highs reach the low to middle 80’s by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Our next cold front arrives some time Thursday into Friday.

Today: Clearing skies, mostly sunny. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 77.