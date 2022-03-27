CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our windy weekend continues!

It stays breezy today, gusts continue to get to 25 mph in Charlotte, up to 40 mph gusts in the High Country. The westerly winds are bringing in cooler air, temperatures hold below average around 60 degrees.

Winds relax tonight, letting temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

Mild sunshine and lighter winds return on Monday. Expect highs in the middle 60s.

A stray shower or two is possible on Tuesday as a weak hiccup passes by. Otherwise, expect clouds and highs in the middle 60s.

Temperatures get a boost ahead of our next cold front Wednesday. Despite the clouds, temperatures climb into the middle 70s.

That cold front arrives with showers and storms on Thursday. We may have to watch out for some strong storms again, stay tuned to the forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 61.

Tonight: Clear, lighter winds. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 65.