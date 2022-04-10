CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a cold start, mild sunshine returns today!

Temperatures recover by the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and more mild highs in the upper 60s.

A warming trend returns on Monday, leaving our cold snap pretty brief. Highs on Monday return into the upper 70s with sunshine. We climb back into the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a few more clouds and a stray shower possible.

Our next cold front brings scattered showers and storms by Thursday. This front will be bringing the risk of severe weather from the Midwest to the Deep South…so it’s something we’ll have to watch throughout the week.

Storms clear for a dry Friday with highs in the 70s.

Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 67.

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 78.