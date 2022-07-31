CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A slow and stationary front continues to drape across the Carolinas. Storm chances stay healthy.

Like yesterday, expect more numerous, scattered showers and storms to flourish this afternoon. This front has a lot of moisture with it, it has a history of causing flash flooding. So, we’ll want to watch for heavy downpours and isolated flooding with any stronger storms. Lightning and damaging winds are also threats.

With more clouds and healthier storm coverage, the heat continues to back off, with highs in the upper 80s.

A few storms could linger early overnight. We’ll find overnight lows still humid in the lower 70s.

The front starts to wane on Monday. A few storms are still possible with temperatures back up around 90 degrees.

Storm chances return to more heat-driven status by Tuesday, meaning they’ll be more isolated like we saw last week. With less coverage in storms, this will allow the heat to creep back up with highs back in the low to middle 90s.

Today: Scattered storms. High: 89.

Tonight: A few storms early. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: A few storms. High: 90.