CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High pressure is still sitting just offshore, keeping us hot, humid, and at times stormy through the start of the work week.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Humidity continues to pump into the Carolinas, temperatures climb towards 90 degrees.

A few showers and storms could bubble up on the heat and humidity late in the day. Any storm will be capable of heavy rain and lightning, collapsing by sunset.

It stays mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Copy, cut, and paste for Monday. The pattern keeps us in a hot and humid offshore flow, leaving us with temperatures near 90 degrees and heat-driven storm chances. Any storm could fire up quickly and pack a punch, stay weather aware!

It stays summery through the start of the work week. Not too much change in the overall pattern, we’ll keep temperatures in the lower 90s with some pop-up storm chances.

Our next cold front brings more numerous showers and storms by Thursday. Temperatures come down into the upper 80s and could stay there through the weekend. It looks like we’ll trend drier behind the front – more sunshine and less sticky by Friday.

Today: Partly cloudy, a few storms possible. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, a few storms possible. High: 90.