CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our coastal storm has finally exited, but it stays a bit unsettled today.

Heat and humidity ahead of our next front may bubble up a few showers, and rumbles of thunder today. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80s.

Clouds linger tonight, it might make it a little tough to see the Total Lunar Eclipse! The Moon crosses the Earth’s shadow for 84 minutes tonight, making it appear a little larger and a little red! You can check it out with the naked eye, peak time is 12:11 AM tonight.

Otherwise, temperatures stay warm in the middle 60s.

The cold front arrives tomorrow with some scattered showers and storms. MARGINAL SEVERE RISK means one or two of these storms may pack damaging winds and large hail. Temperatures stay warm to fuel the storms, with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

We finally dry out on Tuesday and the heat starts to crank. Summertime feel surges into the Carolinas by the end of the week with highs getting into the lower 90s!

Today: Partly cloudy, a few showers /storms. High: 84.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, scattered showers /storms. High: 86.