CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A summery stretch continues through the holiday weekend!

Expect some clouds today. Temperatures stay on the hot side with highs in the upper 80s, dew points creep up keeping us on the humid side.

A few showers and storms could bubble up on the heat and humidity. Heavy rain and lightning are threats, but no organized severe weather is expected.

A few rogue storms could linger overnight. It stays muggy tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Much of the same is expected on Labor Day, as a cold front inches closer from the west. Have an escape plan for any outdoor plans in case a storm pops up near you! Otherwise, expect some clouds with highs in the upper 80s.

A series of stalled summery, stationary fronts hang nearby through much of the week. This keeps us warm and muggy with the daily chances for pop-up scattered showers and storms. All the clouds and rain chances will eventually take highs down to the lower 80s by the end of the week.

Tropics are getting active! Danielle is a hurricane again, continuing to weaken in the Northern Atlantic. It will remain a fish storm, dissipating over open waters.

Earl is still a tropical storm, sitting just east of Puerto Rico. It will brush some Caribbean Islands with some heavy rain and gusty winds, but a big turn should help them avoid more direct impacts.

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty storms. High: 87.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy. Low: 71.

Tomorrow, Labor Day: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 86.