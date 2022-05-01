CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sunday will start with quiet conditions, but clouds will gradually build into the region during the morning hours as a storm system approaches from the west.

By Sunday afternoon, the cold front will slide into the area causing a round of showers and storms to develop. With temps in the lower 80s on Sunday, we will need to watch for a potential strong to severe storm. As of now, the severe threat remains low with the storm weakening as it pushes east across the Mountains. Stay tuned for more updates!

Warm temperatures and unsettled weather will continue to be the big story for the workweek. There are two more storms that will roll through this week causing showers and storms to pop up at times. Temperatures will remain in the 80s through Friday!

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfy. Lo: 59

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, Showers/storms. Hi: 83

Monday: Plenty of sunshine and warm. Hi: 87 Lo: 62