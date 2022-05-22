CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A copy, cut, and paste of heat, humidity, and storm chances return today as we continue to stay steamy and unsettled ahead of a cold front.

It stays hot today with temperatures up around 90 degrees. Dew points in the middle and upper 60s will have it feeling even hotter than that! Heat and humidity will cook the atmosphere, bubbling up some showers and storms.

Like yesterday, because we’ll be so hot, there could be enough fuel for some strong or severe storms. Any storms that do pop will be capable of locally heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. Stay weather aware!

The cold front finally makes its approach on Monday. This will finally break the heat, highs cool back into the lower 80s. Rain becomes more widespread with showers and storms likely.

The front stalls and we stay cooler and unsettled on Tuesday. Expect a cloudy and damp day with showers and 70s!

The workweek looks active and unsettled with multiple rain chances. We stay warm and unsettled Wednesday and Thursday with storm chances and middle 80s. Our next cold front arrives on Friday.

Today: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 89.

Tonight: Warm and muggy, a few storms. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Cooler, showers and storms likely. High: 82.