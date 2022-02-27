CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Expect a rainy wash to start your Sunday.

A disturbance and stationary front to the south is sending a swath of rain into the Carolinas today. Expect a widespread, steady light rain through noon. There may be some snow mixing in the higher elevations, less than 1” of snow is possible.

The swath of rain inches farther south throughout the day, exiting and breaking up into spotty showers by dinner. Expect ~0.5” of rain in the bucket by the day’s end.

Clouds will be thick, with temperatures struggling for 50 degrees.

Skies clear tonight with temperatures falling into the middle 30s.

Sunshine returns on Monday with seasonal upper 50s.

High pressure takes control through the workweek, nudging in warmer and warmer air each day. Expect a gradual warming trend taking us into the lower 70s again by Wednesday.

Today: *WEATHER ALERT* Rainy & cool. High: 50.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High: 58.