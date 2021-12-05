Sunday Outlook: Slightly cooler temps but still unseasonably warm

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After another day of near-record warm temperatures yesterday, it will be cooler today.

Yesterday, Charlotte hit a high of 75 degrees, just one degree shy of the record of 76 degrees set back in 1956! Today, we’ll be much cooler behind a cold front.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs will be much closer to normal in the lower 60s.

It stays quiet tonight with lows in the 40s.

Our next front approaches Monday. This one could finally squeeze out a few showers with highs in the middle/ upper 60s.

We keep clouds and cooler 50s behind that front on Tuesday. Another, possibly wetter storm arrives Wednesday with more widespread rain. The problem with this forecast is pinning down the track of the storm.

If the storm takes a more direct track through North Carolina, we’ll get a more widespread beneficial rain. However, we are seeing hinting at a more southern track. That means the heaviest rain would miss us to the south with just some spotty showers and smaller rain totals across North Carolina. Stay up-to-date as we pin down this forecast!

We need the rain. Severe drought conditions have developed, we are running over 5” below normal for the fall, since September 1st.

We briefly dry out Thursday before some showers could return Friday. We’ll keep temperatures much closer to average in the upper 50s, lower 60s.

Today: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 62.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. High: 69.