Sunday Outlook: skies remain mostly sunny with cold conditions in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A beautiful, cool day ahead!

Skies remain mostly sunny today. Winds will be lighter and temperatures will be cooler. Expect highs in the middle 50s.

Clouds increase tonight, expect partly cloudy skies by morning with lows in the middle 30s.

As we get into the work week we’ll be tracking two fronts.

Temperatures start to warm up ahead of the first front on Presidents’ Day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s. A few showers are possible late, but most of the holiday should stay dry.

Scattered showers start to fill in Tuesday ahead of the front. Temperatures remain on the warm side in the upper 60s despite clouds. The cold front crosses Wednesday with showers and even thunderstorms. We’ll have to watch for the possibility of one or two strong storms. Highs continue to stay warm in the lower 70s.

The boundary stalls, allowing another storm and a cold front to develop on Thursday. Scattered showers remain possible with highs in the upper 60s. That second front passes on Friday with some showers/ storms and warm 70s.

We’ll finally be dry on Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 56.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 35.

Tomorrow, Presidents’ Day: Mostly cloudy, warm. Showers late. High: 67.