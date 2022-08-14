CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ahhhh, we’re continuing to bask in some relief from the heat!

After a cool start, expect another pleasant day ahead! Humidity stays low under partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

A shower is possible to the north today, but most of us stay dry.

Not quite as cool tonight as some moisture starts to return, you’ll find lows in the upper 60s by morning.

A front arrives with some showers and storms on Monday. One or two storms could be on the stronger side with heavy rain, damaging winds, and frequent lightning. Temperatures hold in the upper 80s.

This front could keep us in a cool, unsettled stretch. The storm track sits overhead but swinging in from the north. This would keep little hiccups passing by, meaning some small shower chances. Clouds and cooler 80s hang tight through the work week.

Today: Partly cloudy, still comfy. Shower north? High: 87.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Showers & storms. High: 88.