CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our hot and humid stretch comes to an end today…for now.

That stationary front keeping us hot all week is finally on the move! But as it splices the Carolinas, it keeps us socked in with clouds and showers. Expect a damp day.

The clouds, showers, and north winds will bring relief from the heat, highs may struggle to reach 80 degrees! Most of us will sit in the upper 70s, the coolest day since late May.

It stays humid tonight, so lows sit in the upper 60s.

The front sits south tomorrow, so we’ll find drier conditions, more sunshine, and warmer 80s – probably our nicest day of the week!

The front then stalls to our south by Tuesday. Temperatures start to creep up, and so do rain chances. We’re still mostly dry on Tuesday with temperatures back up to 90 degrees.

A hot, humid, and stormy set-up resumes late week with highs near 90 degrees and a thunder threat daily.

Today: Cloudy & cooler, showers likely. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 83.