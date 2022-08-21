CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a stormy start, we’ll keep the storm chances healthy today.

A cold front approaches from the west today, keeping chances for scattered showers and storms. Any storms would be capable of some heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Temperatures climb into the middle 80s.

We keep a few storms around tonight with muggy lows around 70 degrees.

That front actually crosses on Monday, keeping the chance for scattered showers and storms healthy. Temperatures keep to the middle 80s.

We’ll dry out behind the front Tuesday, bringing sunshine and seasonal heat. Highs will return to the upper 80s.

With a stalled front to the south and lots of humidity, summertime storm chances return late week. Expect temperatures to climb into the middle/ upper 80s with a few pop-up storms possible.

Today: Showers & storms. High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some storms. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 85.