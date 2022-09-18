CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Another beautiful day today as our sunny stretch continues!!

High pressure remains in control today. Expect mostly sunny skies with warm temperatures in the middle 80s. Get out and enjoy!

It stays clear and comfortable tonight, with lows in the lower 60s.

High pressure remains in control through the work week, but temperatures start to heat up too. Highs return to that summer sticky feel, climbing back into the low to middle 90s Tuesday through Thursday — a summery comeback!

A weak front arrives going into Friday, rain chances look slim, but a cooldown lies behind it. Expect temperatures to fall back into a fall feel by the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 85.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfy. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 88.