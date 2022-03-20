CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s officially official! Spring begins today at 11:33 AM!

This marks the vernal equinox, the astronomical start of spring based on the tilt of the earth. The tilt will be even with the equator today, eventually tilting towards the sun by summer.

We kick off spring on a beautiful note! Skies will be mostly sunny, temperatures are cooler and closer to average behind yesterday’s front. Expect highs in the upper 60s.

It stays clear tonight, temperatures get chilly dropping to 40 degrees.

Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer lower 70s on Monday.

Clouds increase on Tuesday ahead of our next big storm. We’ll stay dry on Tuesday, showers/ storms arrive on Wednesday. This storm will carry very warm, sticky air with it, so we will have to watch for the possibility of some stronger storms on Wednesday.

Expect showers/ storms for much of the afternoon. Highs stay warm in the middle 70s. Rain clears Wednesday night, we should start out Thursday dry.

Expect seasonal sunshine through Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High: 68.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 72.