(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Clear skies and comfortably cool conditions will be the big story overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

The workweek will start beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 70s on both Monday and Tuesday.

A few clouds will gradually stream into the region later Tuesday as a storm system approaches from the west. A shower or two could push in Tuesday night, but the bulk of the activity will impact the area on Wednesday.

Showers and storms will roll through the Carolinas on Wednesday giving us a dreary day. We will need to watch for strong to severe storms will this system, which could bring damaging winds and heavy downpours on Wednesday afternoon.

The low-pressure system will pull away on Thursday allowing conditions to improve for the end of the week. Above-average temperatures will also stick around all week as we hang on to the 70s through Friday.

Tonight: Clear and comfy. Lo: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 73

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm. Hi: 76 Lo: 44