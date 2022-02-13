Sunday Outlook: Cold front moves in, temps barely get to 50 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our warm stretch is over. After a high of 72 degrees on Saturday, just 8 degrees shy of the record, much colder air returns today.

A cold front is crossing the Carolinas today. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies with some showers possible. I’m expecting mostly rain around the Charlotte area, but some snow could fly about near/ north I-40. Little to no accumulation is expected. After our warm stretch, any snow would mainly stick to elevated and grassy surfaces. Snow totals will be confined to 1” or less even in the mountains.

Clouds linger through the rest of the afternoon even as showers erode. North winds usher in much colder air, temperatures will flat line in the 40s for your Super Bowl Sunday.

Skies clear tonight and temperatures tumble. Morning lows will plummet back into the 20s.

Valentine’s Day comes with cold hearts. Sunshine returns but temperatures stay chilly with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A warming trend returns by Tuesday, temperatures swing back into the 50s and 60s by Wednesday.

Our next cold front looks to bring widespread rain by Thursday. We’re watching for heavy rain and thunder Thursday afternoon/ evening with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers could linger early Friday before the front exits. Cooler 50s return next weekend.

Today: Showers, light mtn. snow. Mostly cloudy & colder. High: 49.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 52.