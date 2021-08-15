Sunday Forecast: Chance for strong storms again in the afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A stormy stretch continues Sunday and takes us through the workweek.

A cold front continues to stall near the area today. Expect scattered showers/ storms again this afternoon with locally heavy rain and lightning. Clouds will keep temperatures much cooler. After hitting 96 degrees yesterday, temperatures should only climb into the upper 80s today.

Since the cold front is nearby, a few storms could survive once the sun sets. Expect some storms overnight with lows around 70 degrees.

Waves of showers/ storms continue on Monday as the front stalls and tropical moisture feeds into it. Storms will come with heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures continue to trend cooler with highs in the middle 80s.

Fred will make landfall as a Tropical Storm on Monday somewhere along the coast of Alabama/ Florida Panhandle. All that moisture will continue to surge north, the remnant rain will track near the Carolinas on Tuesday.

A western track is favoring the heaviest rain in the mountains/ foothills. But after days of soaking storms, localized flooding and mudslides could be threats. Any little bit of Fred might be too much. Also, any shift in the track to the east could bring more downpours closer to Charlotte. Stay tuned to the latest on that.

As Fred exits, early Wednesday, the front and some storm chances linger. Scattered showers/ storms remain in the picture through the weekend with temperatures gradually nudging closer to 90 degrees each day.

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 88.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 86.