Sunday Outlook: Bright and chilly; small chance for brief wintry mix Monday AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our bright and chilly weekend continues!

It stays mostly sunny and cool today. Expect bright, blue skies with temperatures still stuck in the middle/ upper 40s.

Our next system makes its approach on Monday. A weak storm slides up the east coast. As rain arrives in the morning, temperatures will flirt with freezing. There will be a very small window of opportunity for a light wintry mix. A few slick spots may be possible on the roads in the morning, otherwise, no accumulation and minor impacts are expected.

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, police say

Light rain showers continue to skirt counties mainly to the south and east early. Otherwise, expect clouds in the afternoon and highs in the 40s.

We’ll bring back sunshine behind that storm on Tuesday. Temperatures will be seasonal in the lower 50s.

Temperatures moderate through the rest of the workweek, rebounding back into the upper 50s, making a run at 60 degrees by Thursday. Skies stay sunny, and the weather stays quiet through Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny, still chilly. High: 47.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Brief AM mix? A few showers, mostly cloudy. High: 42.