CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The nice weather will continue on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. There will be a bit of a breeze at times tomorrow with gusts up to 20 mph, but it will still be a spectacular day!

The dry weather will stick around into Monday as high pressure keeps mostly sunny skies overhead. Highs temperatures will once again be in the lower and middle 70s on Monday afternoon.

Our next chance of showers and storms will not come until next Tuesday. This will be the start of an unsettled pattern as a couple of storms roll through the Carolinas. Stay weather aware!

Tonight: Clearing skies and cool. Lo: 44

Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 71

Monday: Lots of Sunshine. Hi: 72 Lo: 40