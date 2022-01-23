Sunday Forecast: Temps will peak at 50 with plenty of sun around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A few icy spots could linger around the region through Sunday morning, especially on secondary roads. Make sure to be careful if traveling Sunday morning.

The rest of the weekend is looking sunny and a bit warmer with highs topping out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

We will be closer to normal for highs on Monday with temps rebounding into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.

After the snow, hazardous conditions for walking, driving around Charlotte

There is a slight chance for a shower on Tuesday, but we don’t expect much and most of the day will be dry. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunshine and cooler weather takes over for the second half of the week as high pressure regains control.

Sunday: Icy spots early, Mostly sunny. Hi: 50

Monday: Sunshine and seasonal. Hi: 52 Lo: 28