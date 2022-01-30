Sunday Forecast: temps start to rise, no precipitation to start the workweek

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are looking at a sunny end to the weekend with highs warming slightly into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Temps will be a little more seasonable for the start of the week with highs climbing into the middle and upper 50s. High pressure will also keep us dry through midweek with plenty of sunshine overhead.

Our next storm will arrive later this week, but this one is looking to be just a rain event for most of the area. This is due to our temperatures soaring into the 60s out ahead of the cold front.

There may be a brief period of a wintry mix in the Mountains on Friday as colder air rushes in behind the cold front. The system quickly shifts east leaving us with a sunny but colder Saturday.

Sunday: Plenty of sun and cool. Hi: 49

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lo: 28

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. Hi: 54