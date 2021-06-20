Claudette: Flash Flood Watch in Lancaster, Chester counties Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The remnants of Claudette are rolling through the Carolinas for your Father’s Day!

We’re starting out with a swath of heavy rain as outer bands from Tropical Depression Claudette roll through the Carolinas. Expect waves of rain today with showers/ storms likely this afternoon. Rain and clouds will keep temperatures on the cool side with highs in the middle 80’s.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Sunday in Lancaster and Chester counties in South Carolina.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the North Carolina coast.

A Flash Flood Areal Advisory was issued in Union County, NC until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

As Claudette spins through the area, fuels will grow to the southeast for strong/ severe storms. Damaging winds and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out southeast of Charlotte. Please stay weather aware!

Localized flooding will be a more widespread threat. With a tropical atmosphere in place, lots of rain could fall very quickly.

By the time all is said and done Sunday night, we could have 1-3” of rain in the bucket mainly south of I-40. It looks like the bulk of the rain stays tucked out of the mountain communities. Watch for flash flooding and street ponding.

Claudette pulls away overnight tonight. It could actually strengthen again into a Tropical Storms along the coast before exiting out to sea! Locally, expect rain showers to wrap up after midnight with lows around 70 degrees.

We’re not done yet though…the front that’s steering the tropical remnants into the Carolinas still needs to come through! Expect a few showers/ storms on Monday with the front coming through on Tuesday. Strong/ severe storms may be possible again on Tuesday. Temperatures both days will be in the middle and upper 80’s.

Cooler sunshine rolls in behind the front Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to middle 80’s. Our next front arrives Friday into Saturday.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain, brief tornado* Today, Father’s Day: Showers/ storms, heavy rain at times. Stay weather aware! High: 84.

Tonight: Showers early. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: A few showers/ storms. Partly cloudy. High: 90.