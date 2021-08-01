Sunday Forecast: Spotty PM thunderstorms, temps climb to 90

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A stationary front is sitting nearby Sunday morning. That front will set the stage for a stormier, cooler work week ahead.

Today, a couple of showers/ storms roll through the Piedmont. Storms will be capable of heavy rain and lightning. A stronger storm may pack damaging winds to the southeast closer to the front.

Temperatures stay on the hot side today with highs in the lower 90s again.

It stays dry and muggy tonight with lows near 70 degrees.

The front shimmies south tomorrow, leaving us dry…our only dry day of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies with more comfortable upper 80s.

By Tuesday, a hiccup upstairs in the atmosphere will ride the stalled front. That will bring widespread rain into the area. Expect rounds of showers/ storms. Clouds hang tight, keeping temperatures cool. Some of us may be struggling for 80 degrees!

Storm chances continue Wednesday as another hiccup rolls through going into Thursday. Scattered showers/ storms will be possible through the end of the week. Temperatures stay below average in the low to middle 80s.

Today: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/ storms. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 89.