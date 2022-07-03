(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Tropical Depression Colin continues to weaken along the coast, it is now a remnant low. Showers and storms associated with Colin continue to pull offshore.

All Tropical Storm alerts have been canceled, but a rip current risk still remains at the beach.

Be careful of rough surf through the holiday weekend.

A stationary front dipping south towards Charlotte is helping to steer the remnants of Colin out to sea; it does mean storm chances continue across the Queen City.

🎇🇺🇸HOLIDAY HEADLINES: #Colin is exiting the coast this morning, but rip currents remain a risk.



Unsettled in Charlotte, some showers & storms are possible on #FourthofJuly. Expect mostly cloudy & muggy skies for fireworks!#ncwx #scwx @QCNWeather pic.twitter.com/Y0r2MF9Bzx — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) July 3, 2022

As tropical air feeds into the front, scattered showers and storms are expected today. One or two storms could be strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. Temperatures stay hot and sticky, in the lower 90s.

Storm chances continue for the Fourth of July holiday. A few showers and storms could bubble up late in the afternoon/evening.

Watch for lightning on the lake, and maybe a delay to your fireworks display! When thunder roars, head indoors!

It stays unsettled throughout the workweek. The storm track sits nearby, so it stays hot, humid, and stormy daily.

















Today: Scattered storms. High: 92.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 72.

Tomorrow, 4th of July: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 89.