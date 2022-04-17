(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Rain will continue to overspread the area overnight as the next storm system slides in from the southwest. The weather will stick around through Monday morning, which will affect your commute.

Some of the rain will come down heavy at times reducing visibility and causing ponding to occur on some roadways. The threat of flooding is low but you will want to keep an eye on low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rainfall totals will end up around 1-2” (locally higher amounts possible) before the storm pulls away around midday Monday.

The wet weather will keep temps in the 50s all day long on Monday making for a chilly start to the week.

Sunshine returns Tuesday through Friday as high pressure regains control. Temperatures will also be climbing again this week with highs in the 60s on Tuesday followed by 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. We could even reach the 80s again by Friday!!











Tonight: Overcast, rain, and fog. Lo: 48

Monday: AM Rain/Fog, Mostly cloudy. Hi: 55

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Hi: 64 Lo: 42