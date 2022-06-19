CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ahhhhh, nice and refreshing! Expect continued relief from the heat today!

Cooler, less humid air continues to spill into the Carolinas. It will be beautiful for Dad today! A sunny, pleasant Father’s Day with temperatures in the middle 80s!

It will be a cool night, you might even be able to open up the windows! Temperatures drop into the middle 50s under clear skies and lower humidity.

The break from the heat is brief. Temperatures start to warm up Monday, creeping closer to 90 degrees.

Our high-pressure dome of heat and humidity already starts to sneak back into the area by Tuesday. Expect highs to climb back into the middle 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday look like our hottest days of the week, we’ll be flirting with 100 degrees again, near records daily.

Make sure to stay cool and hydrated. Check on kids, the elderly, and pets for heat sickness. Look before you lock! NEVER leave children or pets in the car unattended, not even for 5 minutes. Hot cars are deadly.

Today, Father’s Day: Mostly sunny, cooler! High: 85.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 87.